Gwen Stefani & No Doubt Reunite On Coachella Stage

... Olivia Rodrigo Joins In On the Fun!

Gwen And the Boys Reunite At Coachella

Gwen Stefani and the men of No Doubt set Coachella ablaze last night ... returning to the stage together for the first time in nearly a decade.

Gwen, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young took the stage last night, playing a nostalgic and high-energy set ... performing their first gig together in -- as Stefani herself put it -- "nine f***ing years!"

The band performed an 80-minute set and fans ate it up ... calling the reunion "iconic" and "one of the best performances of the year" on social media.

Gwen even rocked one of her signature plaid outfits, complete with zippers, fishnets and, of course, a bright red lip.

They performed hits like “Hella Good,” “It’s My Life" and “Don’t Speak" ... and at one point, Olivia Rodrigo came onstage as a surprise guest.

Olivia wore an “I ❤️ ND” tank while performing a rendition of "Bathwater."

They ended the night with their hit “Spiderwebs” from their 1995 album "Tragic Kingdom" ... after which the crowd exploded in applause.