Stars At Coachella Day 2 -- Celebs Double Down In The Desert!

The winds were howling across the Indio polo fields for the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the biggest names in the desert faced the gales head-on into the unknown in true fashion!

Day 2 brought some big parties and performances ... and Hollywood matched that energy with some big looks of their own! Teyana Taylor carried the torch for the cowgirl caps with a Bret Michael's era hat/bandana and a sheer silver kaftan.

Lukas Gage kept it casual ... but somehow styled a frat-forward look into fest-fashion ... and Olivia Culpo made her yearly pilgrimage to the Hollywood holy-lands in a simple white dress to push the pure plur vibes.

Nina Dobrev and her action sports sidekick Shaun White were photographed at the Revolve party giving all the Coachella couples vibes ... and their matching muted colors were just right to compliment the local Earth tones.

And, what's a Coachella fashion roundup without mentioning James Charles ... the self-proclaimed "Mullet Daddy" donned head-to-toe denim and a pair of flame-licked boots while kicking around some Palms-adjacent gatherings like Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh.

Now that you've looked at how some of the internet's biggest influencers fashioned themselves for this year's festival you HAVE to check out what Coachella's attendees are wearing to the fest. The Empire Polo Field is crawling with crazy looks that you don't want to miss!

And last ... but certainly not least ... the music was immaculate for the second day in a Row. Tyler, The Creator Closed out Saturday night with a banger-packed performance ... and surprise cameos with A$AP Rocky and Childish Gambino.

Gwen Stefani reunited with her bandmates onstage after a nine-year hiatus and delivered a high-energy performance capped off with an Olivia Rodrigo surprise at the mainstage. The dark prince of EDM Gesaffelstein made the Earth thump with his hard-hitting set at the outdoor stage. Ice Spice had the Sahara tent shaking with her hip hop set ... Jon Batiste shared his stage with Juvenile and Vampire Weekend brought out Paris Hilton to play cornhole in the middle of their performance?!