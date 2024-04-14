Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Coachella Saturday night ... getting cozy backstage while showing support for Tay's Collaborators.

The couple was spotted backstage hugging and dancing while friend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers performed.

Traylor also showed support for Tay's "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice during her Coachella performance.

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce during Ice Spice’s set at #Coachella tonight. pic.twitter.com/LWIKVufAID — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 14, 2024 @JustinsTourNews

As you can see, Taylor's recent tour opener and Friday Coachella performer Sabrina Carpenter and her "Saltburn" actor BF Barry Keoghan were also in the crowd ... as well as one-time T-Swift foe and BFF Selena Gomez's Ex Justin Bieber.

As we previously reported ... Taylor and Travis popped up in L.A. Friday night ... hitting a romantic dinner instead of rockin' out to Coachella's finest.

The beloved power couple hit Los Angeles hot spot Sushi Park ... holdin' hands and lookin' fine as always while heading into the high-key celebrity restaurant.

Tay's longtime friend Lana Del Rey took the stage Friday -- and brought out Billie Eilish instead of her homegirl Taylor who many still expect to pull up to the desert next weekend for a Lana/Taylor duet.