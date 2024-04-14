Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Coachella

Taylor & Travis Make Coachella Appearance ... Dance Backstage, Support Jack Antonoff & Ice Spice

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Coachella Saturday night ... getting cozy backstage while showing support for Tay's Collaborators.

The couple was spotted backstage hugging and dancing while friend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers performed.

Traylor also showed support for Tay's "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice during her Coachella performance.

As you can see, Taylor's recent tour opener and Friday Coachella performer Sabrina Carpenter and her "Saltburn" actor BF Barry Keoghan were also in the crowd ... as well as one-time T-Swift foe and BFF Selena Gomez's Ex Justin Bieber.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce_Backgrid
As we previously reported ... Taylor and Travis popped up in L.A. Friday night ... hitting a romantic dinner instead of rockin' out to Coachella's finest.

The beloved power couple hit Los Angeles hot spot Sushi Park ... holdin' hands and lookin' fine as always while heading into the high-key celebrity restaurant.

BILLIE'S SURPRISE CAMEO
Tay's longtime friend Lana Del Rey took the stage Friday -- and brought out Billie Eilish instead of her homegirl Taylor who many still expect to pull up to the desert next weekend for a Lana/Taylor duet.

Coachella 2024 -- Day 1 Performances
Hopefully, fans' Wildest Dreams come true.

