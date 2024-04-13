Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Grab Dinner in L.A. Instead of Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce popped up in L.A. Friday night ... hitting a romantic dinner instead of rockin' out to Coachella's finest.

The beloved power couple hit Los Angeles hot spot Sushi Park ... holdin' hands and lookin' fine as always while heading into the high-key celebrity restaurant.

Check out the pic ... Tay's decked out in Chiefs red while her man Killa Trav went with an all-green sweater and shorts combo -- a real good lookin' couple.

The big news here though ... looks like Swift's stayin' in Los Angeles instead of hitting up Coachella where many fans thought they'd see her this weekend to promote her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," out next Friday.

ICYMI ... Tay's longtime friend Lana Del Rey took the stage last night -- and brought out Billie Eilish instead of her homegirl Taylor who many still expect to pull up to the desert next weekend.

It seems Swift's clearly makin' a point by going here BTW ... Sushi Park's a super high visibility spot for celebs -- so, it seems clear she's telegraphing her intentions for Coachella's first weekend.

BTW ... Taylor and Travis are hanging out all over L.A. these days -- spotted eating together and generally enjoying the sunshine. Makes sense since they've got tons of time off with their respective careers at a temporary pause.

Taylor headed back on the road at the beginning of May though with shows in Paris, France ... so, the couple might need to go their separate ways for a bit.