Shakira Announces World Tour During Surprise Coachella Performance

Shakira had a double surprise for the crowd at Coachella Friday night ... first, she popped up for an unexpected performance, and then she announced a world tour!

The singer made her dramatic debut at the 23rd annual festival in Indio, CA, joining Bizarrap onstage to play their songs, “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ -- Shakira was standing on an elevated platform, which gradually lowered her to the floor.

In classic Shakira style, she took over the stage, strutting back and forth while belting out her lyrics and engaging with the audience.

🚨SHAKIRA JUST ANNOUNCED HER WORLD TOUR AT COACHELLA 🚨 Starting this November in CA. The tour is called Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour #LMYNLWT We are so beyond ready! We have been waiting for this moment! Make sure to head to https://t.co/MoY9OkiFhH to sign up to receive… pic.twitter.com/N4zoQJ9oa4 — ShakiraUnited (@ShakiraUnited) April 13, 2024 @ShakiraUnited

After polishing off the tunes with Bizarrap, Shakira broke major news, telling all of her fans in Spanish that she's goin' on a world tour ... adding it'll kick off in Cali in November -- which got her fans to scream even louder.

The words “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” then flashed on large screens at the site. In case you forgot ... Shakira's recently released 12th album shares the same name as the tour.