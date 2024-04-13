Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shakira Announces World Tour During Surprise Coachella Performance

Shakira Pops Up At Coachella ... Makes World Tour Announcement

Shakira had a double surprise for the crowd at Coachella Friday night ... first, she popped up for an unexpected performance, and then she announced a world tour!

The singer made her dramatic debut at the 23rd annual festival in Indio, CA, joining Bizarrap onstage to play their songs, “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ -- Shakira was standing on an elevated platform, which gradually lowered her to the floor.

In classic Shakira style, she took over the stage, strutting back and forth while belting out her lyrics and engaging with the audience.

After polishing off the tunes with Bizarrap, Shakira broke major news, telling all of her fans in Spanish that she's goin' on a world tour ... adding it'll kick off in Cali in November -- which got her fans to scream even louder.

The words “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” then flashed on large screens at the site. In case you forgot ... Shakira's recently released 12th album shares the same name as the tour.

