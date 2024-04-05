Shakira Says Her Signature Yodel In Early Career Was Cringe, 'I Overdid it!'

Play video content YouTube / First We Feast

Shakira has a hot take on herself -- she thinks that the yodeling she became known for 20+ years ago mortifies her now, despite it being the secret sauce to her early success.

The Colombian singer spilled the beans on "Hot Ones" ... when host Sean Evans asked what moments from her early days made her wince, she copped up to overdoing those signature cries in her voice.

Shakira even busted out the vocal technique for Sean ... and TBH, it takes us back to her early hip-shaking "Whenever, Wherever" days -- but for the singer, she's just glad she dialed it down 'cause it was "exaggerated" and "too much Shakira."

In fact, if one of her old tunes blasts through the radio when her sons, Milan and Sasha, are around, she straight-up tells them she used to suck.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer says she's since leveled up as an artist -- post-pregnancies, she says her voice is thicker and fuller and her choices and intellect have matured, too.