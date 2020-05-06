Kylie Jenner Makes Record Purchase of Vacant Lot
5/6/2020 6:21 AM PT
Kylie Jenner has just added another 5 acres to her real estate portfolio, and this one goes in the record books.
She just plunked down $15 million for a vacant lot in Hidden Hills. We're talkin' 5 mostly-flat acres. It's a record for the area.
The land has some Hollywood history attached to it. Miley Cyrus bought the property back in 2015 and kept her horses there. She sold the place 3 years later and the new owner razed the house and never built a home on it.
Kylie's been scooping up property like a baronial Pacman ... she bought a lot in Palm Springs near her mom's house in Palm Desert. TMZ broke the story that she just closed on a $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate. And, she owns other properties in Hidden Hills.
As for this lot, it will support a massive compound, and given its incredible location, this may be where Kylie ultimately sets down roots. She won't find another lot in the area like this one.
Variety first reported the story. Marc Shevin has the listing.
