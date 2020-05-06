Kylie Jenner Makes Record Purchase of Vacant Lot

Kylie Jenner has just added another 5 acres to her real estate portfolio, and this one goes in the record books.

She just plunked down $15 million for a vacant lot in Hidden Hills. We're talkin' 5 mostly-flat acres. It's a record for the area.

The land has some Hollywood history attached to it. Miley Cyrus bought the property back in 2015 and kept her horses there. She sold the place 3 years later and the new owner razed the house and never built a home on it.

Kylie's been scooping up property like a baronial Pacman ... she bought a lot in Palm Springs near her mom's house in Palm Desert. TMZ broke the story that she just closed on a $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate. And, she owns other properties in Hidden Hills.

As for this lot, it will support a massive compound, and given its incredible location, this may be where Kylie ultimately sets down roots. She won't find another lot in the area like this one.