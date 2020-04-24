Kylie Jenner Buys $36.5 Million Holmby Hills Estate

Kylie Jenner Scores $36.5 Million Holmby Hills Estate

4/24/2020 3:10 PM PT
Exclusive
Kylie Jenner has just expanded her empire ... because TMZ has learned she just bought a massive, new estate in one of the best areas of L.A., with a price tag of $36.5 million.

It's an interesting move because Kylie's become something of a land baroness in Calabasas, but this is miles away in the heart of L.A. -- Holmby Hills.

The house is 15,350 square feet and it's billed as a resort compound. It's a single-story, modern compound with a dedicated guardhouse. The house has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theatre, bars and game rooms, a gym and a championship-level sports court with pickleball/basketball.

The house also has 2 guest apartments, so she's got ya, Stassi.

Kylie negotiated well ... the house was listed at $45 mil.

The seller has a connection to Kylie. He also sold her land in the Palm Springs area where she's building a home.

