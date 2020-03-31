Kylie and Kris Jenner Donate Hand Sanitizer to Coronavirus Hospitals

Exclusive

Kris and Kylie Jenner want to do everything they can to make sure those battling coronavirus stay protected ... they're donating hand sanitizer to healthcare employees on the front line.

Kylie Skin will begin to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California. The product will then be donated to workers taking on the public health crisis. We're told each bottle contains a special message, "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

Kylie and Kim Kardashian West have already each pledged $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts ... and both sisters have urged their followers to take warnings seriously and to stay home.

