Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS Donating $1 Million in Coronavirus Aid
3/27/2020 11:23 AM PT
Kim Kardashian West has jumped on ship with countless other celebs -- including her sister -- in donating a massive amount to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim just announced her SKIMS shapewear will be supporting mothers and children in need at this time with a $1 million donation. She says the money will specifically benefit families affected by COVID-19.
She says in order to bring relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic, SKIMS is restocking its original collection Monday ... and a cool mil in proceeds will be donated.
Kim's announcement comes a day after Kylie Jenner's million-dollar donation for coronavirus relief efforts. Her charitable contribution will go toward the production of face masks and other protective gear to be used by healthcare workers.
Other celebs who are chipping in big time for various charities and causes include Drew Brees, Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Taylor, Ryan Reynolds and so many more.
