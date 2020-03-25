Celebs, Big Companies and Michael Jackson Estate Donate to Fight COVID-19

As coronavirus wreaks havoc, celebs and companies with deep pockets are chipping in to help combat the pandemic ... and the philanthropy seems to be contagious.

Ryan Reynolds got things going by committing 30 percent of all proceeds on sales of his Aviation gin through May 1 to go to bartenders who are out of work. Shortly afterward, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul followed suit with their Dos Hombres mezcal.

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola are donating over $1 million each to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in Spain -- while Roger Federer chipped in a mil to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

Michael Jackson's estate is getting in on the action too ... donating $300k to help 3 communities that have been impacted by the virus -- $100k each to Broadway Cares, MusiCares and Three Square Food Bank in Nevada.

Gwyneth Paltrow also added $100k to Schwarzenegger's donation to the Frontline Responders Fund, and WWE star Rusev is shelling out $20k to WWE production and security staff.

On top of all this, Vice Prez Mike Pence announced huge corporations are doing their part -- like Apple donating 9 million masks -- and Yelp announced it's matching up to $1 million in donations to local businesses.

