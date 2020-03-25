Conor McGregor Donating €1 Million in Supplies to Ireland Hospitals

Breaking News

Conor McGregor is putting his money where his mouth is -- donating €1 MILLION in medical supplies to hospitals in need, in his native Ireland.

After the UFC star made a passionate video encouraging Ireland to go into "full lockdown" to combat the spread of COVID-19, Irish politician Paschal Donohoe reached out and asked Conor to keep up the good work because young people listen to him.

Conor responded to Donohoe by spelling out his new plan to help Ireland.

"Today I am purchasing myself, 1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region," McGregor said ... "Our most affected region, to this date."

He added, "St. James. Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont. Vincent's. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!"

Conor then pushed back on Minister Donohoe -- saying he thinks the government needs to take more action to protect the people.

"We need more units on the street to enforce this lockdown Pascal! It has been too lax!"

"Building sites should be closed. They are open for what? We can always build again after this. In every way. But, we must put Health before Wealth."

"I respect you, and your team and I believe you are doing as good a job as you possibly can. I have been impressed by all. As has the nation. I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way."