Israel Adesanya's Coronavirus Warning, 'Only The Strong's Gonna Survive This Sh*t'

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya is warning his countrymen ... the coronavirus pandemic will BREAK some people -- explaining, "Only the strong's gonna survive this sh*t."

The 30-year-old -- who lives in New Zealand -- got a government alert on his phone about the country going into lockdown mode and wanted to share some words to inspire the people.

What ensued was actually kind of scary ... and probably true.

"These next 4 weeks is gonna make and break some people. Some are gonna come out of this with drinking problems, drug problems, [domestic violence incidents], broken families," Adesanya said.

"Or ... some people are gonna come out of this with BETTER relationships, severing old beef with family members and friends, cooking skills, better brains, healthier bodies."

He continued .. "I'm not your f**king guru. I'm not nobody, but yeah, I'm the UFC champion and people carry some weight sometimes with what I say."

"But, yeah, stay strong ... 'cause only the strong gonna survive this sh*t."

Izzy's not the only UFC star to speak out about COVID-19 -- on Tuesday, Conor McGregor made a passionate speech to the people of Ireland, pleading with them to self-quarantine.