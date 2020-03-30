Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Give $400k to NY Hospitals Fighting Virus

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are cutting more fat checks to help coronavirus relief efforts ... and this time they're donating to folks on the front lines.

Ryan and Blake just donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals that are getting hit hard by the pandemic ... TMZ has confirmed.

The famous couple just made personal $100,000 donations to 4 hospitals getting slammed with COVID-19 cases ... NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst.

As you know ... New York is considered the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States, and hospital staffs are working around the clock to fight the virus and save lives.

We're told Ryan and Blake are also encouraging folks across America to help their local hospitals, healthcare workers and communities during this difficult time.