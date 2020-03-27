Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Donates $25 Mil to COVID-19 Relief

Breaking News

The L.A. Clippers owner and his wife Connie just pledged more than $25 MILLION to help fight the battle against COVID-19!!!!

And, get this ... $10 MILLION of that pledge is earmarked for the Univ. of Washington Medicine’s Emergency Response Fund to expedite testing for a vaccine!!!

How 'bout them Clippers now, huh!?!?!

Of course, Steve -- who made his fortune as the CEO of Microsoft -- is reportedly worth more than $50 BILLION so, dude can afford to cut those big ass checks. It's still an awesome move.

The rest of the cash will go toward relief efforts in Seattle, Michigan and Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Ballmer is the latest big name in the sports world to pitch in -- just yesterday, Drew Brees pledged $5 MILLION to the State of Louisiana.