Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Mill to Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation just made a massive donation in an effort to help support those challenged by and working to stop the coronavirus.

RiRi has pledged $5 MILLION to support groups in the United States and around the world. We're told the cash will be used to support a myriad of efforts including local food banks serving at-risk communities in the U.S., speed up testing and medical care in countries like Haiti and Malawi.

The donation will also help doctors and nurses on the frontlines ... with protective equipment, maintenance of intensive care units and the acceleration of the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the disease. It will also be used to help distribute critical respiratory supplies.

CLF's Executive Director, Justine Lucas, tells us, "Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities -- those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic."