State Org Urges Plastic Surgeons for Help Amid Coronavirus

Exclusive

Plastic surgeons can help a real cause ... donating much-needed medical equipment to help doctors combat the coronavirus.

TMZ's obtained this letter penned by the California Medical Association and sent to several prominent Beverly Hills plastic surgeons -- along with the rest of the state's outpatient surgery/procedural facilities -- to urgently redeploy resources to meet the coming increase demand for health care services.

What's more ... the CMA's also desperately trying to take an inventory of ventilation equipment that may be able to be redeployed to hospitals and other facilities currently dealing with COVID-19 patients. Specifically, hospitals are in dire need of masks and gowns.

Plastic surgeons across the state are also being asked to take a survey "to help identify our current health care resources as we all scramble to deal with the COVID-19 emergency."

If the CMA -- a professional organization representing California physicians -- says it's asking for as much equipment as possible, this could put a damper on celebs who may wanna take this time to get a touch up via their plastic surgeon.

As we first reported ... "Botched" star and doc Terry Dubrow says celebs are clamoring for plastic surgery while everyone is out of the public eye during the coronavirus pandemic.