'Botched' Star Terry Dubrow Warns Celebs Against Facelifts During Pandemic

Celebs are clamoring for plastic surgery while everyone's outta the public eye during the coronavirus pandemic ... but Dr. Terry Dubrow says some procedures just aren't smart.

The "Botched" star joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us our hunch is correct ... Hollywood's biggest stars are using the outbreak as the perfect cover for some cosmetic work.

Dr. Dubrow says his Orange County practice is fielding tons of calls from huge movie stars and rich folks in Beverly Hills, where no one is allowed to get elective beauty treatments or cosmetic surgeries during the pandemic, and the flavor of the month is a facelift.

Movies are not filming, so it seems like the perfect time for celebs to go under the knife for a major overhaul ... but the doc says not so fast.

Dr. Dubrow's advising against facelifts for his famous clients, because they could run into all sorts of problems if they encounter complications. Remember, the hospitals have their hands full dealing with COVID-19.

Instead, Dr. Dubrow says the smart move is to get some fillers and botox ... and he tells us why it's really dumb to try plastic surgery at home.