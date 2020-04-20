Kylie Jenner All Smiles As She Goes on Barefoot Snack Run

Exclusive

Kylie Jenner's cravings for some good quarantine snacks apparently got so intense, she forgot to throw on shoes before grabbing her munchies.

Kylie hit up her BFF Stassie's crib Sunday for a much-needed snack run in L.A. On her way out, photogs caught Kylie getting back to her car barefoot with a bag of chips and water in tow. As for the water, it's friend Jaden Smith's Just Water company.

Kylie went makeup-free for the munchie run ... with her hair back and some matching tie-dye sweats ... and a big grin on her face.

As we reported ... it was exactly one month ago when she urged her millions of fans to stay home and take quarantining seriously. Her message came just after the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, urged social media influencers to help the cause.