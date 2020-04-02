Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

Breaking News

Oprah is cutting a huge check for coronavirus relief efforts ... with a massive $10 million donation to help folks struggling during the pandemic.

O just announced the huge pledge Thursday on social media ... and she's allocating $1 million of her donation to help feed hungry Americans who are food insecure.

Oprah says that money is going to America's Food Fund -- an initiative co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs which just got off the ground. AFF is aiming to provide meals for communities hit hard by the virus, and it's also backed by Apple and the Ford Foundation.

As for the remaining $9 million, Oprah says the money will go to various COVID-19 related relief efforts in communities across the country and in areas where she grew up -- Mississippi and Tennessee.

Oprah is the latest celeb to pitch in to coronavirus relief ... just this week, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively gave $400k to New York hospitals after a previous $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Bank Canada.