Channing Tatum Wants Divorce Issues with Jenna Dewan Dealt With in One Trial

Channing Tatum wants a judge to hear all of the issues in his divorce from Jenna Dewan in one trial ... instead of splitting up the case like she wants.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... Tatum's asking a judge to deny Jenna's request to bifurcate the case -- which, in essence, would split the issues into 2 trials. Instead, Channing wants to keep it all wrapped up in one.

CT's argument's pretty simple here ... he's saying the issues should be consolidated, unless splitting them up would expedite the proceedings, and he thinks Jenna's trying to do the exact opposite.

Channing says the couple announced their separation more than 6 years ago, and they've already resolved many of their issues like custody -- and, he's saying he's made attempts to close the book on things to no avail.

The issues still on the table are pretty major BTW ... including child support, spousal support and divvying up the remainder of community assets.

In the docs, Channing claims he's offered multiple settlements, attended mediations, and sent numerous drafts of proposed judgments … but says Jenna's shot down or ignored all his attempts to wrap things up.