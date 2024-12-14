Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Allegedly Body-Slammed Woman Before Arrest

James Kennedy's alleged altercation with a woman, leading to his domestic violence arrest, might be much more physical than originally thought ... TMZ has learned.

According to a Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, an officer made contact with the "Vanderpump Rules" star and the woman inside a residence Tuesday night.

In the log entry for Kennedy's case, it says the woman stated her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground. As we reported, Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery upon spouse/co-habitant.

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ, Kennedy had gotten into an argument with the woman -- whose name has not been released -- and grabbed her at one point.

We're told police officers were summoned to the residence, but they did not see visible injuries on the woman ... but they arrested James anyway.

As we reported, he was busted Tuesday evening after attending Kathy Hilton's holiday party with Ally Lewber, his girlfriend.

Kennedy's attorney, Scott Leemon, told us ... "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorney will decide not to file formal charges."