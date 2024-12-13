Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

James Kennedy Not Canceling Upcoming DJ Appearances After Arrest

james kennedy dj crowd
James Kennedy is refusing to lay low in the aftermath of his domestic violence arrest ... we've learned the "Vanderpump Rules" star is keeping all his planned gigs for the foreseeable future.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... James isn't canceling ANY of his upcoming DJ gigs ... so, fans should expect to see him at his show in Milwaukee Saturday night.

james kennedy dj getty
We're told the reality TV star is choosing to move forward and focus on work ... remaining committed to his scheduled shows in Milwaukee, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Kansas City, and Las Vegas.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber Together
James is booked and busy heading into the New Year ... and has the support of girlfriend Ally Lewber amid it all. Sources say the pair has no plans to break up.

As we previously reported, James was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence Tuesday evening after getting into an argument with his girlfriend ... following a night out at Kathy Hilton's holiday party.

'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence
However, sources familiar with the situation later told TMZ ... the ordeal was just one big misunderstanding. We're told James and Ally did get into a loud fight, prompting a neighbor to call 911 ... but the whole thing got blown out of proportion.

James' attorneys went on to issue a statement to TMZ ... in which they said they were in "the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations."

James Kennedy Through The Years
They also voiced their hope the city's attorneys would not file charges, noting "there were no injuries" during the incident.

Sounds like James will continue to rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season.

