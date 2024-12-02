Andy Cohen Addresses 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Shake-Up

Andy Cohen is speaking out about the recent decision to reboot “Vanderpump Rules” with an all-new cast for season 12.

The Bravo honcho addressed the news on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday saying he feels it was the right decision to shake up the cast with all new faces. He admitted the series veered away from its original premise of following the staff who work at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

He says the entire point of the show morphed and changed as it went on, and it wound up James Kennedy was the only OG cast member who still had ties to SUR because he still occasionally DJ's there. "Now he’s gone on and he’s got a residency in Vegas, and he’s having great success, and they’re all having good success outside of SUR," AC said.

He noted fractured relationships among cast members as another challenge for producers. "You have others who don’t want to be in the same room, much less on the same show with each other, and that makes sense too."

Cohen praised the OG stars for always staying true to themselves saying, "Like it or hate it, or like them or hate them, they were always very much themselves, and that’s what made that show so entertaining and surprising."