Lindsay Lohan & Lacey Chabert Recreate 'Mean Girls' Scene With Andy Cohen

Move over, Regina George -- Andy Cohen just slid into the iconic spot alongside Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert as they recreated a legendary "Mean Girls" scene.

On Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live," Lacey -- AKA Gretchen -- brought us back to high school, delivering the lunchroom scene where the Plastics laid down the rules for new girl Cady.

It's comedy gold -- Andy, rocking a blonde wig, absolutely nails his Regina moment -- totally obsessed with calories, and storming off for some cheese fries while Lacey keeps rattling off the rules.

Sure, Regina, played by Rachel McAdams, and Karen, played by Amanda Seyfried, were MIA ... but the skit still slayed, bringing back all those nostalgic teen vibes from the 2004 classic.

