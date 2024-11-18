Lindsay Lohan Praises Vikings' 'Parent Trap' INT Celebration, 'It's So Cool'

Another one of Camryn Bynum's interception celebrations has gotten a big thumbs up from its inspiration ... Lindsay Lohan revealed over the weekend she absolutely loved his "The Parent Trap" salute!

The Minnesota Vikings star, of course, hit the handshake celly alongside Josh Metellus during Minnesota's game against the Jets last month ... and when Lohan was finally asked about it on Sunday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" -- she called it "the coolest thing to see."

Camryn Bynum hit the Parent Trap celebration after the interception lmaoooo. They must have a whole separate practice just for cellys 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/mwUS1D6Emt — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 6, 2024 @HaterReport_

Lohan said Nancy Meyers -- the director of "The Parent Trap" -- was actually the one who made her aware of it ... and she found it "so cool."

"To do a movie like the Parent Trap," she said to Fallon, "and then it to cross over into sports players doing it -- it's just such a cool feeling."

Lohan went on to praise the guys for learning the handshake -- calling it "not an easy" one to figure out.

"There's a lot of steps!" she said with a smile.

It's now the second time this month Bynum's received some big-time praise for his moves ... just a few days ago, Raygun shouted him out for the way he perfectly copied her Olympics breaking routine following an INT.