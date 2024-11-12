Vikings' Cam Bynum Hoping To Collab With Raygun After INT Celebration Goes Viral

Now, I Want To Work With Her!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Camryn Bynum is hoping to parlay his Raygun interception celebration into a meeting with the famous breakdancer ... telling TMZ Sports he's "1,000 percent" down to collab with her in some way this offseason.

If you missed it ... the Minnesota Vikings safety paid homage to the Olympics star in incredible fashion on Sunday afternoon -- after he picked off a Mac Jones pass to seal a win for his squad in Jacksonville.

Bynum got up from the endzone turf and immediately mimicked each one of the moves Rachael Gunn made famous during the Paris Games last August. It ended up being such a good impression, Gunn herself even gave her stamp of approval!

On Monday, Bynum told us he's hoping this won't be the last of their interactions ... explaining he'd love to meet up with her following the end of the Vikes' season -- and maybe even do a dance battle with her!

"I'd for sure be willing to do it!" he said.

Bynum told us he's open to working with any other celebs who can improve his INT celebration game, too ... after his Usher and "Parent Trap" moves also gained headlines earlier this year.

Camryn Bynum hit the Parent Trap celebration after the interception lmaoooo. They must have a whole separate practice just for cellys 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/mwUS1D6Emt — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 6, 2024 @HaterReport_

Even if none of it pans out -- expect more creativity from Bynum this season regardless ... he tells us he's "got a few in the bank waiting."