Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Addresses Backlash From Viral Olympic Performance

Play video content

Rachael Gunn -- best known by her breakdancing name Raygun -- is addressing the reaction to her viral performance at the Paris Olympics, saying the hate has been "devastating."

The 36-year-old Australian posted a video to her Instagram page on Thursday, commenting on the backlash, and thanking her supporters.

"I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives; that’s what I hoped," Gunn said.

“I didn’t realize that would also open the door to so much hate, which ​has frankly​ ​been pretty devastating.​ While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all, truly."

While some people have mocked her for her moves ... others have accused Gunn of something more sinister. In fact, there's a Change.Org petition going around which raises questions about the integrity of the selection process which sent her to Paris in the first place.

Gunn referred to statements made by the Australian Olympic Committee, which wants the "defamatory" petition removed.

Gunn -- who teaches classes at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia -- says she will be spending time in Europe for some "pre-planned downtime."

Before signing off, Raygun did have a message for the press -- stop bothering her and her people.

"Please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community, and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this, so I ask you that please respect their privacy."