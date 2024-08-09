Snoop Dogg Introduces Breakdancing's Paris Olympics Debut

The Olympic event everyone's been talking about is finally here -- the OG breakdancing competition, and lucky for the IOC, Snoop Dogg is there to drop the mic and introduce the epic showdown!

To hell with ancient Greece ... the Games got a whole lot more fly Friday as the rapper rolled into the stadium to his own track, “Drop It Like It’s Hot" ... with 17 B-girls busting their best moves for the event officially titled Breaking.

With breaking making its Olympic debut, of course Snoop Dogg had to make an appearance. 🐶#ParisOlympics | 📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/f9VRsFNM4r — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024 @NBCOlympics

Contestants from all over -- USA, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and beyond -- brought their A-game.

No doubt, the breakdancers were going all out -- but, not every spin and flip was a showstopper -- some moves missed the mark, and got the internet buzzing!

It's a marathon of head spins, backspins, and freezes for the women -- which kicked off with a single pre-qualifying battle -- and will pop-and-lock all the way to the final matchup by evening’s end.

ICYDK, Breaking was added to the Olympic mix to shake things up for younger fans. But, with it missing from the 2028 L.A. Games lineup, it could be a one-and-done.