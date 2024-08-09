Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Snoop Dogg Introduces Breakdancing's Paris Olympics Debut

SNOOP DOGG Drops It Like It's Hot ... For OLYMPIC BREAKDANCING!!!

Breakdancing At The Paris 2024 Olympics Ft. Snoop Dogg
Getty

The Olympic event everyone's been talking about is finally here -- the OG breakdancing competition, and lucky for the IOC, Snoop Dogg is there to drop the mic and introduce the epic showdown!

To hell with ancient Greece ... the Games got a whole lot more fly Friday as the rapper rolled into the stadium to his own track, “Drop It Like It’s Hot" ... with 17 B-girls busting their best moves for the event officially titled Breaking.

Contestants from all over -- USA, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and beyond -- brought their A-game.

0809-Olympic-Breakdancing-SUB-1
Getty

No doubt, the breakdancers were going all out -- but, not every spin and flip was a showstopper -- some moves missed the mark, and got the internet buzzing!

It's a marathon of head spins, backspins, and freezes for the women -- which kicked off with a single pre-qualifying battle -- and will pop-and-lock all the way to the final matchup by evening’s end.

0809-Olympic-Breakdancing-SUB-2
Getty

ICYDK, Breaking was added to the Olympic mix to shake things up for younger fans. But, with it missing from the 2028 L.A. Games lineup, it could be a one-and-done.

0809-Olympic-Breakdancing-Snoop-1
Getty

Despite the uncertainty, it's awesome to see Snoop backing the event. In general, he’s been enthusiastically rooting for the female competitors -- and Team USA overall -- even carrying the Olympic torch through a Paris suburb to kick off the Games with some serious flair!

