Snoop Dogg Updates Playlist On Team USA Bus After Anthony Edwards Tunes Out

Snoop Dogg's old-school playlist picks weren't connecting with Anthony Edwards when the rap superstar was chilling with the Men's Olympic Basketball Team ... so Tha Boss Dogg adapted like any true master would and got with the times!!!

As the guest of honor, Snoop got to control the music while hanging on the back of the bus (when the team wasn't getting their beauty rest) and admitted he noticed Ant-Man wasn't moving and grooving to the sounds of Curtis Mayfield on the "Super Fly" soundtrack like LeBron James was.

The King is a true-born Ohio Player but "Super Fly" was released 29 years ago -- before Ant was born, and Snoop quickly changed it up to BossMan Dlow's "Get In With Me" to get the star guard more charged up!!!

Don't forget, not only has Snoop been an internationally known public figure for the better part of 30 years, he also moonlights as "DJ Snoopadelic" -- his music knowledge runs deep!!!

He also got his Louis Vuitton basketball signed by the entire team and joked they just made him a million dollars ... we're sure it's worth a lot more!!!

NBC and Snoop got some QT time in with the Team USA ballers and the legendary rapper says they've bonded together well ... and nobody's tripping off playing time.

Joel Embiid didn't clock a single minute in the USA's win over South Sudan and Snoop says he was still enthusiastic on the bench -- it's a team effort!!!