Snoop Dogg Says He Rejected $2 Million DJ Gig for Michael Jordan

Snoop Dogg's done it all -- from Super Bowl performances to being Martha Stewart's BFF -- but there's another wild moment we're just hearing about, involving Michael Jordan and a pretty sweet offer.

Snoop says he once turned down a whopping $2 million dollars to DJ a Michael Jordan party. Apparently, money can't buy everything, as the Doggfather revealed on Jake Paul's "Impaulsive" Podcast ... and apparently, that includes scheduling conflicts. Even for his Airness.

He also ranked Magic Johnson as his favorite "MJ," so his Lakers fandom probably influenced his decision NOT to move things around to accommodate Michael.

Snoop occasionally moonlights as DJ Snoopadelic and has become nifty with the turntables over the years, but he's also far from hurting for bread.

Interestingly, he recently told the Nelk Boys he gets $250,000 per feature on other artists' songs.