Snoop Dogg Reveals How Much Money He Can Squeeze Outta Feature Gigs

Snoop Dogg is arguably the most recognizable rapper on the planet, and he says that translates to cold hard cash -- lots of it -- if you want him on your song.

The Doggfather stopped by the Nelk Boys' 'Full Send Podcast' to discuss all things smoke, Super Bowl and superstar material when they brought up his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT biz, and his feature price tag.

The hip hop legend was smoking-and-joking, but got pretty serious when Bob Menery asked what he charges artists or labels to drop bars on a track -- calculating businessman Snoop dropped the number ... $250,000!

And, get this ... Snoop says if the song has an accompanying music video, you can expect another $250,000 to come out of your account for that appearance.

Big names such as T.I., Justin Bieber, Lil Baby – and even Heidi Klum have collaborated with him within the past couple of years. Let's hope he has a celebrity discount option when they swipe their black cards?

Snoop is fresh off performing with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem at the Super Bowl, and buying his first label home of Death Row Records ... while steadily promoting damn near everything on store shelves.