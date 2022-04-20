Kendrick Lamar Sits With Normies At Dodger Game After Album Announcement

Kendrick Lamar is a man of the people -- the rap superstar hit up the Dodger game and sat with fans in the stands on Tuesday ... just days after announcing his highly-anticipated album.

The TDE rapper has been the talk of the town since revealing he's got a new project coming next month ... and despite all the hype surrounding him, Kendrick managed to show his supporters appreciation by mingling with them at the game.

Kendrick Lamar taking in the #Dodgers game. Now down 3-0 and Max Fried perfect through four 🎥 @BluRevoltfilm pic.twitter.com/mcTQhltvuP — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) April 20, 2022 @DodgersBeat

Of course, K. Dot is rarely out in public and hardly has a social media presence ... so whenever he's seen out and about, it's always a big deal for fans.

The Dodgers' broadcast made sure to highlight Kendrick's surprise appearance ... showing him on the big screen in left field as the crowd cheered for the SoCal native.

Lamar has hit up Blue Heaven on Earth in the past -- in 2015, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Carl Crawford ... and it was a much better throw than some of the recent celebs who've been tapped to do the tradition (we're looking at you, 50 Cent, Conor McGregor, and Dr. Fauci).

It's been an exciting few months for Kendrick -- he performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. As always, Lamar had the visuals and aesthetics on point and he performed two of his classics -- "m.A.A.d city" and "Alright."

Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl bought them some time. But they aren’t beating the lazy allegations pic.twitter.com/ig8wGWn5Z8 https://t.co/has33j2QhC — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) April 18, 2022 @sboshmafu

Kendrick's next album is expected to be his last one with Top Dawg Entertainment -- the lyricist previously announced he was leaving the TDE label.