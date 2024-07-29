Simone Biles' Mom Shades Snoop Dogg For Blowing Off Photo Opp In 2010

Simone Biles' mom says Snoop D.O. Double G was a straight up J-E-R-K back in the day ... and she put him on blast on live television at the Olympics for it!!!

Nellie Biles dropped the shade on the rapper while she was being interviewed by Hoda Kotb at the Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

Play video content NBC

Initially, she told the world how her daughter was doing in preparation for the Games ... but then she suddenly took aim at Snoop -- who, in addition to being an official Olympic torchbearer, is out in France to help NBC with its broadcast of the action.

Nellie hopped on the mic and told everyone that in New York in 2010, she and Simone asked the "Drop It Like It's Hot" crooner for a pic ... but he blew them off.

"You said, 'Two minutes,'" she said. "'One, two' -- and you were gone!"

Play video content TMZ Studios

She added, "I will never forget."

They both, though, laughed off the situation ... making it clear everyone's over it at this point.

Simone ended up missing the encounter -- as she skipped Friday's festivities to rest up for her Sunday competition ... and it ended up being a good call, as she dominated.

Shaking off a calf injury, Biles scored well in all of her events -- and will now go for gold later this week.