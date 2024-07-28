Ariana Grande, Tom Cruise and Other Celebrities Hit Up Olympics Women's Gymnastics

The Olympics may be struggling with Olympics fans venturing to Paris because it's so insanely expensive ... but for celebs where money is no object, they turned out in force.

Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain and Ariana Grande were among the stars who hit up the women's gymnastics venue -- the artistic gymnastics qualifications.

Ariana was flanked by her bro, Frankie and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Jessica's daughter, six-year-old Giulietta, and her 4-year-old brother Augustus, tagged along for the event.

Tom, decked out in Joe Biden shades, flexed with his plus 1 ... Warner Bros/Discovery Prez David Zaslav.

Of course, the main draw was Simone Biles, who is making her triumphant return to the games after her withdrawal from the 2020 Olympics because she got a case of the twisties.

