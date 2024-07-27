Kelly Clarkson Chokes Up After Celine Dion's Performance at Paris Olympics

Play video content NBC

Celine Dion wasn't the only one fighting back tears during her amazing Olympics performance ... Kelly Clarkson was also reaching for the Kleenex box!

Kelly was part of a team of NBC announcers watching Celine's comeback performance at the Eiffel Tower during Friday's 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Play video content NBC

As you know, Celine has been sidelined for 2 years by Stiff-Person Syndrome – a painful neurological disorder -- and the Olympics marked her first show since she announced her diagnosis in 2022.

Near the end of her rendition of Édith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour," Celine got a bit emotional and teary-eyed – prompting Kelly to also turn on the water works.

Sitting with broadcasters Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning, Kelly said she wasn't ready for Celine's magical performance, reminding everyone about Dion's major health problems.

Kelly then started to choke up and had trouble getting out the words, saying at one point, "I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together."

She noted that in her field Celine is the "gold winner for vocal athletes." Tirico was also blown away by Celine's voice, calling it "incredible."

As you probably know, Celine chronicled her constant battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," which dropped in June.