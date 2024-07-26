Celine Dion Fans Go Crazy as Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Looms

Play video content BACKGRID

Celine Dion certainly knows the power of love ...reveling in the adoration she's getting from fans as she returns to the spotlight -- people were eating it up ahead of her Olympics gig.

The singer, who's set to perform with Lady Gaga at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, received the warmest of welcomes from fans Thursday night in the City of Lights.

CD was decked out in full Dior ... and greeted with screams and chants as she left her hotel. The singer blew kisses to the crowd and took a few photos.

Celine hopped in her car, but the crowd didn't stop chanting and screaming for her ... inspiring her to pop up from the roof of her town car -- where she pumps her fist.

Watch the vid ... fans lose it at the sight of Celine towering above them -- tossing flowers in her direction.

Celine has made it no secret she misses her fans as she struggles with Stiff-Person Syndrome -- a rare neurological disorder which causes severe and prolonged muscle spasms.

Play video content TMZ.com

In her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," the chart-topper said she'd crawl onstage if it meant performing for a crowd again. Celine is clearly determined to make her return to the stage a reality ... TMZ broke the story, the singer is set to launch a new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World either late this year or early next.