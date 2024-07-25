Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celine Dion's Return to Stage Is Encouraging, But Risky

Celine Dion Performing in Large Venues is Risky ... Loud Noises Not Good For Stiff-Person Syndrome

celine dion performing medical advice
Getty/TMZ

Celine Dion is set to make her triumphant return to the stage for both the Olympics and a Las Vegas residency ... a decision TMZ is told is both a positive sign about her Stiff-Person Syndrome treatments ... and also risky.

Potential Risks
TMZ.com

Here's the deal ... CD will perform Friday at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris ... while also in the "final stages" of negotiating a Resorts World residency ... two major developments amid her sometimes debilitating struggle with SPS.

celine dion performing
Getty

Dr. Pavan Tankha, an SPS specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, tells TMZ ... while he can't speak specifically about Celine's situation ... he believes her return to performing is an encouraging sign about her condition ... but there are some big cautions.

Staying Prepared
TMZ.com

SPS effects -- namely minor to severe muscle spasms -- can be triggered by a number of factors ... including loud noise, stress and temperature. So ... not an ideal combo for a professional singer at a large venue ... but combative measures can be taken, such as relaxation techniques and strict environmental control ... the doc tells us.

WITH OPEN ARMS
TMZ.com

And yes, CD will need to have her medical treatments readily available off-stage for each performance ... just in case she begins to experience muscle spasms ... which could last a few seconds ... to a few hours.

Should Celine suffer spasms so severe a show needs to be ended ... that doesn't mean her residency would be a bust ... Dr. Tankha tells us one extreme episode does not indicate another will happen.

Celine Dion Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Celine Dion Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Bottom line ... if the superstar says she's ready ... and is well-prepared ... her epic comeback will go on.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later