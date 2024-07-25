Celine Dion's Return to Stage Is Encouraging, But Risky

Celine Dion is set to make her triumphant return to the stage for both the Olympics and a Las Vegas residency ... a decision TMZ is told is both a positive sign about her Stiff-Person Syndrome treatments ... and also risky.

Here's the deal ... CD will perform Friday at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris ... while also in the "final stages" of negotiating a Resorts World residency ... two major developments amid her sometimes debilitating struggle with SPS.

Dr. Pavan Tankha, an SPS specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, tells TMZ ... while he can't speak specifically about Celine's situation ... he believes her return to performing is an encouraging sign about her condition ... but there are some big cautions.

SPS effects -- namely minor to severe muscle spasms -- can be triggered by a number of factors ... including loud noise, stress and temperature. So ... not an ideal combo for a professional singer at a large venue ... but combative measures can be taken, such as relaxation techniques and strict environmental control ... the doc tells us.

And yes, CD will need to have her medical treatments readily available off-stage for each performance ... just in case she begins to experience muscle spasms ... which could last a few seconds ... to a few hours.

Should Celine suffer spasms so severe a show needs to be ended ... that doesn't mean her residency would be a bust ... Dr. Tankha tells us one extreme episode does not indicate another will happen.