Celine Dion to Perform at Opening Ceremony at Paris Olympics

Celine Dion will perform Friday at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and organizers have opened the vault for her ... TMZ has learned.

The icon touched down in Paris Monday, and sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, she is getting ready to take the stage Friday.

Our sources say she will be paid handsomely ... $2 million!!! By the way, that's for just ONE song!

In addition to her fee, the Olympics is footing the bill for travel, and we're told -- between jets, her large family, boats and other expenses -- "They're paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount."

We're told she's "feeling fine." That's a big deal because, as you know, she's been suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome for years now. It's a debilitating disease that makes the body seize up -- sometimes for hours -- and it's incredibly painful.

In her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," she vowed to return to the stage, and there is no bigger venue than the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

She told Vogue France back in April, "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"