Celine Dion Suffers Seizure On Camera In New Documentary 'I Am'

Celine Dion is giving folks a raw look at her health crisis in her new documentary ... in the form of a 10-minute scene showing her suffering a seizure, and it's painful and emotional.

The footage shows a frantic Celine crying and screaming out in pain as her body flails around uncontrollably ... and it's agonizing to watch. Yet, Celine clearly wanted this out there -- chronicling it all on camera for this doc, to give the public an inside look at the grueling nature of what she's enduring.

Celine's getting a consultation for her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis when her body goes into crisis mode ... and she's laid down on a table suffering the seizure as a camera crew captures it all.

With doctors and medical personnel trying anything they can to help Celine, she finally gets a nasal spray to alleviate some of the muscle spasms.

After about 10 minutes Celine is finally able to sit up, and she wraps a blanket around herself as she shares her embarrassment about what she's going through.

Celine says ... "Every time something like this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed and so, like, I don't how to express it, it's just … you know, like to not have control of yourself."

The powerful scene is from Celine's new Amazon Prime documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," and it debuted Thursday on the streaming service ... so this is the first time anyone's getting a real look at the full scope of her condition.

As we reported ... Celine also said one of the tougher parts of her battle with SPS is fighting off addiction to dangerous doses of Valium, which she was taking in order to be able to continue performing.

Celine revealed her SPS diagnosis in 2022, when she had to cancel her tour. Now, she's more determined than ever to get back onstage and the doc focuses on her health journey.