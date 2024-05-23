Celine Dion Breaks Down in Trailer For New Documentary 'I Am'

Celine Dion's giving fans a raw look at her health crisis in a new documentary ... letting them in on a couple particularly gripping moments where she's left in tears.

The trailer for "I Am: Celine Dion" -- the new Amazon Prime doc following the singer-songwriter -- dropped Thursday and features several heartbreaking scenes ... including one where she opens up about not being able to perform anymore due to her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Check out the clip ... Celine says she misses connecting with her audience -- adding it's not hard for her to perform for a sold-out stadium, but it's definitely hard to cancel on one.

She's shown exercising in the trailer, stretching her legs, and later sobbing heavily on what looks like a physical therapy table as people comfort her.

That said ... the documentary also focuses on Celine's determination to return to the stage, and the way she explains it says everything about why she is so beloved -- "If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop."

So, yeah ... there's absolutely no quit in Celine.

Of course, Celine's opening up more and more about her battle these days ... just last month, she provided rare insight into her life now, telling Vogue France she's training like an athlete to keep moving forward.

CD revealed her SPS diagnosis back in 2022, which forced her to push back her European tour. She's slowly returning to the public eye, making appearances at NHL games and a presenting role at the Grammys this year.