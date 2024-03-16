Celine Dion Appears Strong in IG Photo as She Fights Health Disorder

Celine Dion is bouncing back from her debilitating health issues, posting a photo on Instagram that shows her looking strong with her three sons by her side.

On Friday night, the iconic singer uploaded the happy pic to her IG account, which captured Celine with a beaming smile, while standing with her arms around two of her sons as the third sat before them.

The siblings, Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy -- were also grinning ear to ear, seemingly indicating their mom is feeling better.

In the caption, Celine provided an update on the prognosis for her disorder, Stiff-Person Syndrome, after first recognizing that it was SPS Awareness Day.

Celine wrote that she was diagnosed with SPS in 2022 and has been trying to overcome the autoimmune disorder ever since, highlighting that it's one of the hardest experiences of her life.

But she gave hope to her millions of fans, saying that she is determined to one day return to the stage to perform and to "live as normal of a life as possible."

She also expressed deep gratitude for the love and support she has received from family members and other supporters. She ended with words of love and encouragement for anyone impacted by SPS, vowing to beat the disease together.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 Instagram / @celinedion

You may recall ... Celine was forced to pull the plug on her tour after she made a video announcement that she was suffering from SMS at the end of 2022. Her condition has prevented her from being able to perform.

Play video content 2/4/24 CBS

However, she was met with a standing ovation last month at the Grammys when presenting Album of the Year -- an award that went to Taylor Swift.