Celine Dion Fights Back Tears While Thanking Children at Doc Premiere

Celine Dion felt the power of love at the premiere for the new documentary about her health battle ... as the singer fought back tears while taking a moment in the spotlight.

The singer was met with an abundance of applause while taking the stage at the NYC premiere of "I Am: Celine Dion" ... causing Celine to get a bit emotional while addressing the audience.

Celine Dion tears up during the introduction to her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" and says, "I hope to see you all again very, very soon." pic.twitter.com/qxYp2UcOeZ — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2024 @Variety

Celine -- whose struggle with Stiff-Person Syndrome forced her to step back from performing -- took a moment to thank those who've been on this health journey with her ... including her doctor, Dr. Amanda Piquet, and her children, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

She said ... "Of course, I wouldn't be here without the daily love and support from my wonderful children. Thank you, ​​René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much."

Celine was joined at the premiere by ​​René-Charles, who took the stage at one point to give his mother a tissue.

Play video content TMZ Studios

She also made sure to thank her loyal fans ... calling their dedication to her "a gift beyond measure," crediting them for inspiring her to persevere following her diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder.

The Grammy winner told her fans she hoped to see them again soon ... which inspired the crowd to give her a standing ovation.