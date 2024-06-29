Celine Dion Shows Up Onstage at 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas

Celine Dion hit up the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas on Friday -- and she even participated in the event despite her constant battle with a rare neurological disorder.

The iconic singer seemed to be in great spirits as she arrived at The Sphere in Sin City to attend the National Hockey League's big night.

During it, Celine walked onstage in a chic dress and stepped up to a microphone, telling the crowd she was excited while joking that she's "not even a hockey mom."

Celine then opened an envelope and announced the fifth overall choice of the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the draft. The player's name was Ivan Demidov, who hugged friends and family before going onstage to shake hands with Celine – an avid Canadians fan.

It was a sweet moment made even better by Celine's physical presence. She doesn't get out much anymore due to her illness.

As you know, Celine has long been suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes painful spasms and difficulty walking.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime released a documentary about the Canadian born entertainer's health struggles titled, "I Am: Celine Dion."

