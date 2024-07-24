Celine Dion Signing with Resorts World For Las Vegas Residency

Celine Dion will make a grand return to the Las Vegas scene ... we've learned she's going to launch a new residency.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Celine is in the "final stages" of negotiating with Resorts World for a residency that will start either in late 2024 or early 2025. The negotiations have gone on for several months. As one source put it, "It's basically a done deal. She's doing it." We're told AEG will produce the show.

Our sources say this is all Celine's doing. She is determined to get back onstage to do live performances ... something she talked about at length in her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion." One source tells TMZ, "This is all her No one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she's gonna do it."

As you know, Celine has been struggling with Stiff-Person Syndrome for several years -- a neurological disorder that causes the body to seize up for lengthy periods, causing enormous pain. As for how she will deal with the disorder if it flairs up during the residency, one source said, "She's just prepared to power through it. It won't stop her from performing."

Celine had been preparing to launch a residency at Resorts World back in November 2021 -- the year the hotel and casino opened -- but she had to cancel due to the effects of SPS.

Katy Perry was eventually brought in to fill the spot, and Carrie Underwood is there now, and it's no coincidence Carrie's run ends this November.

We do not know the length of Celine's new residency, although we're told it will not be nearly as long as her other 2 uber successful residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Celine is clearly ready for her comeback after being sidelined. Not only did she step out for a massive press tour for her documentary, but, TMZ broke the story, she's set to perform Friday at the Olympics' opening ceremony in Paris, France. She'll perform "La Vie en Rose" with Lady Gaga. Celine will pocket $2 million for the song!