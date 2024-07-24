Celine Dion & Lady Gaga to Duet French Classic at Olympics in Paris

Celine Dion will be teaming up with Lady Gaga to perform Édith Piaf’s classic "La Vie en Rose" at the Olympics' opening ceremony in Paris Friday ... TMZ has confirmed.

Thierry Moreau report on X Wednesday ... Celine will be decked out in Dior, rocking a pink and black feather cape.

Gaga’s no stranger to "La Vie en Rose," having sung it in her 2018 movie "A Star Is Born."

TMZ broke the news ... Celine's gearing up to perform Friday and will rake in a staggering $2 mil for just one song. On top of that, the Olympics is covering her huge travel bill for jets, boats, and other expenses.

But, it'll be worth it ... 'cause it'll mark Celine’s first performance since she revealed her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022 -- and we've learned she's feeling just fine days ahead of the big moment.