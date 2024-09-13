Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Finalizes Divorce From Lilly Jay

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are finally divorced, because they've come to a settlement ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Broadway star and his high school sweetheart have settled their divorce and a judge has signed off as of Thursday.

The terms of the settlement are sealed, as all divorces are in NY state.

Ethan and Lilly, who grew up together in Maryland, first began dating in 2012 ... later relocating to New York City in 2014 -- where ES pursued his theater dream. In fact, Lilly walked the 2018 Tony Awards red carpet with Ethan -- where he was nominated for his work as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon.

The longtime loves were married that same year ... welcoming their first child together, a son, 4 years later in 2022. However, Ethan and Lilly's storybook romance came to an end a year later in July 2023, when Ethan filed for divorce.

Ethan and Ariana initially kept their relationship out of the spotlight ... with the new couple first emerging into the public eye in October.

As TMZ previously reported ... the duo enjoyed a candlelit dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in NYC, where they showcased a bit of PDA. The pop star later supported her man on Halloween, as she attended the first performance of his "Spamalot" revival on Broadway.

Since then, the pair has been a bit more public ... with Ariana seemingly addressing her divorce and new romance in her 7th studio album, "Eternal Sunshine."

Ethan and Ariana even turned the Stanley Cup Finals into a date night, cheering on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena in June.