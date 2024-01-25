Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Finally Wrap Filming on 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande's moving on to bigger and better things -- she's finally finished filming "Wicked," and it was not a dry goodbye.

The singer/actress shared a behind-the-scenes pic of herself in character as Glinda ... at least we're pretty sure it's Grande. The pic was taken through a white curtain, so you can really only make out a silhouette, but it certainly looks like her.

She captioned the snap, "like a handprint on my heart" ... pretty cryptic, but director Jon M. Chu helped clarify, confirming this was the end of Grande's time working on the movie by resharing Grande's pic to his own Instagram story, and thanking her for all her hard work.

And, here's where it got REALLY emotional ... 'cause Grande then replied to Jon and thanked him for "leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness" and said she added more tear-drenched eyelashes at the end of filming.

Part of the reason emotions are running so high is the fact Ari and co. have been at this for a long time in Hollywood terms. Filming started way back in late 2022, but was paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

BTW, Ariana's new man, Ethan Slater, is done filming too ... he posted a goodbye to his character Boq earlier this week alongside a series of related photos.

It's kinda a big moment for the Grande/Slater coupling ... the duo met on the set of the movie and started dating not long after -- they've each filed to divorce their respective spouses since we broke the news of their relationship last July.

And, we know it's getting pretty serious too ... sources told us last month that AG and ES are living together -- though they each still maintain separate residences in NYC.

Nice luxury to have in case they can't work out a lover's quarrel.

