Ariana Grande Addresses Relationship Scrutiny in Raunchy New Single

Ariana Grande has been the focus of a lot of gossip as it pertains to her romantic relationships lately -- something she tackles head on in her new single ... in raunchy terms.

The pop star dropped her new single, 'Yes, And?,' Friday ... and it's stirring up buzz for many reasons -- but one of the biggest takeaways fans are noticing right away is the fact that she addresses all the scrutiny over her split with Dalton Gomez/hookup with Ethan Slater.

The lyrics kinda speak for themselves here ... AG sings this during the bridge, "My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise // Don't comment on my body, do not reply // Your business is yours and mine is mine // Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?"

The chorus is also telling in terms of how she deals with all the noise aimed her way, with her crooning ... "'Yes, and?' // Say that shit with your chest, and // Be your own fuckin' best friend // Say that shit with your chest // Keep moving like, "What's next?'"

Of course, her words here reflect what's been a whirlwind romance for her and her new Broadway boyfriend -- which dovetailed with her divorce to Dalton ... all of which came together somewhat messily last year. Despite that, AG's apparently tuning out the haters.

Now, the track itself is quite solid -- an upbeat dance-friendly, '90s-esque bop ... and it's certainly a good introduction into her solo comeback ahead of her new album dropping.

However, even on the musical front ... there are some heads turning over what some think is a familiar sound here -- namely, the fact that the beat feels very 'Vogue'-coded, if not a rendition of it. As far as we can tell, Ari didn't sample Madonna ... but damn, it is similar.

Anyway, it's just a footnote of analysis of the song -- by and large, everyone is digging it.