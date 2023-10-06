Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez, Prenup and Payout

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have made quick work out of their divorce, settling up just weeks after they filed to end their marriage.

There weren't a whole lot of contentious issues ... there was a prenup, and, as we reported when we broke the story, Ariana cut Dalton a check ... and according to the settlement Dalton will receive $1,250,000, tax-free. Dalton is getting the money upfront, so there will be no spousal support.

Dalton will also receive 1/2 of the net proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home. And, Ariana will pay up to $25,000 of Dalton's attorney's fees.

A source close to the situation tells us, "There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another."

The settlement is standard operating procedure for Ariana's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, who tries -- usually successfully -- to quickly settle even the most contentious divorces. You'll recall, she recently settled the bitter divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

The settlement has been filed with the court, and all that's left is for the judge to sign and they will be single again.

Ariana is in deep with her newest boo, "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, and we're told Dalton is dating as well.

The date of separation on the divorce docs is February 20, but they didn't file for divorce until last month.